CNN Boss Jeff Zucker Resigns For Failing To Disclose Office Relationship With Colleague

CNN boss Jeff Zucker resigned Wednesday after he failed disclose a romantic relationship with a CNN staffer, the New York Times reported.

The New York Times identified the woman as Allison Gollust, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for CNN Worldwide.

Zucker said in a statement, “As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today.”

In a statement to The New York Times, Gollust said, “Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years.”

“Recently, our relationship changed during Covid. I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time. I’m incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do everyday,” Gollust said.

Gollust previously served as communications director for former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

