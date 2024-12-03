Rhode Island Foundation, Trinity Rep Partner to Support Food Bank During the Holidays

As the holiday season approaches, the Rhode Island Foundation is stepping up to address food insecurity by matching every public donation made to Trinity Repertory Company during its 2024 run of A Christmas Carol with an equal grant to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, up to $75,000.

The initiative aims to stock the Food Bank’s warehouse with groceries for local organizations, including the St. Peter by the Sea Community Market Pantry, the Community Baptist Church Meal Site, and the East Bay Community Action Newport Pantry. Other beneficiaries include the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center and the Salvation Army Newport Corps’ Food Pantry.

“Nothing could be more appropriate at this time of the year than to kindle the giving spirit that glows in this timeless story and in the hearts of Rhode Islanders,” said David N. Cicilline, president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation. “Inspiring neighbors to help neighbors in need is the true heart of our philanthropic work.”

To contribute, the public can donate online at trinityrep.com/match or text SCROOGE to 44-321. These donations will support Trinity Rep’s programs while triggering matching grants for the Food Bank’s network of 147 member agencies, which serve nearly 83,000 people monthly.

“Our partnership with the Rhode Island Community Food Bank is one of the traditions that make the holiday season so special for Trinity Rep,” said Artistic Director Curt Columbus. “This year, with the wonderful support of the Rhode Island Foundation, our production of A Christmas Carol brings even more joy, knowing that Scrooge’s story of transformation will inspire kindness and generosity throughout our community.”

The Food Bank has seen a sharp rise in demand due to soaring costs of food, housing, and utilities. According to CEO Andrew Schiff, this partnership couldn’t come at a better time. “It’s exciting to see these nonprofits come together in the spirit of A Christmas Carol when so many in our community are experiencing food insecurity,” Schiff said.

This year, A Christmas Carol is being staged at the Providence Performing Arts Center due to renovations at Trinity Rep’s facility. The production runs through Dec. 29. For tickets and details, visit trinityrep.com/carol.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

