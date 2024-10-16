Massachusetts Man Takes on Newport Marathon as He Trains for 7 Marathons on 7 Continents

Bill Murphy of Grafton, Massachusetts, crossed the finish line at the 15th Annual Amica Newport Marathon in Newport, Rhode Island, as part of his intense training regimen for an even more daunting challenge. This November, Murphy will embark on The Great World Race, which involves running seven marathons on seven continents in just seven days. His mission? “Running the World for Wishes,” a fundraising campaign to benefit Make-A-Wish® Massachusetts and Rhode Island, which grants life-changing wishes for children battling critical illnesses.

Murphy, an avid runner and advocate for Make-A-Wish, is no stranger to endurance races. In August, he also participated in the Anchor Down Ultra Marathon in Bristol, RI. This grueling event, held at Colt State Park, tests participants’ limits as they repeatedly run a 2.45-mile loop for up to 24 hours. Known for being one of the most physically demanding ultra marathons in the region, this year’s race was even more challenging due to torrential rain during the overnight portion. Despite the harsh conditions, Murphy logged over 68 miles, well above the 50-mile threshold required to be considered a “finisher.”

As a member of the Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island Board of Directors, Murphy has been supporting the organization for two decades. His involvement with Make-A-Wish was sparked by a personal connection—his cousin was a wish recipient. Over the years, Murphy has raised and donated more than half a million dollars to the charity, leveraging both his personal donations and support from his company, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, where he serves as Branch Manager in Auburn, Massachusetts.

Murphy, who is also the best-selling author of Thriving in the Storm: Nine Principles to Help You Overcome Any Adversity, is no stranger to overcoming challenges. In 2021, he tore his quad tendon while training to run the Boston Marathon for Team Make-A-Wish. Instead of deferring his race entry, he completed the 26.2-mile virtual marathon on crutches, circling the track at Worcester State University, his alma mater.

“This race wasn’t just about testing my physical limits,” Murphy said. “It was about giving hope and showing others that they can achieve more than they thought possible. I draw my strength from the courage wish kids and their families show every day, and that motivates me to push through and continue shining a light on the incredible work we do at Make-A-Wish.”

Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island has been granting wishes for over 40 years, relying on the generosity of community supporters like Murphy. “Bill’s dedication to our mission speaks volumes about the impact our work has on the community,” said Sean Holleran, CEO of Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island. “We’re incredibly grateful for his efforts and will be cheering him on as he takes on this monumental challenge.”

Murphy will lace up his running shoes for The Great World Race from November 15 to 21, aiming to make an even bigger difference for children in need

