Art for a Cause: Newport’s OVERLAP Gallery to Host Fundraiser for Homelessness Relief

An upcoming art exhibition at OVERLAP Gallery in Newport aims to inspire conversation about the meaning of home while raising funds for two local organizations dedicated to housing assistance. Titled “No Place Like Home,” the exhibit will run from November 16 to December 21, 2024, and will feature works by 47 local and regional artists. The gallery, located at 112 Van Zandt Avenue, will host an opening reception on November 16 from 3–5 p.m., where attendees can enjoy refreshments and take part in a raffle.

The exhibition will showcase 52 artworks, all available for purchase, with 50% of the proceeds going to benefit the Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness and the Newport Housing Hotline. The art on display, ranging from abstract to traditional media, invites viewers to reflect on the concept of home while supporting those who lack a secure place to live.

In addition to the exhibit, a special event called “Thoughts of Home” will be held on December 7 at 4 p.m. The event will feature readings from Rhode Island authors, offering further reflections on the theme of home. Tickets for the reading are available on a sliding scale from $10 to $50, with all proceeds benefiting the same two organizations.

OVERLAP Gallery, an artist-run space, emphasizes community and collaboration. By hosting “No Place Like Home,” it aims to raise awareness of critical housing issues while presenting a visually compelling and meaningful artistic experience.

