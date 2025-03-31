New Bill Would Gut CRMC, Make DEM Responsible for Coastal Resources Management

A new bill introduced in the Rhode Island House of Representatives could dramatically shift the state’s approach to coastal resources management, replacing the Coastal Resources Management Council (CRMC) with a division within the Department of Environmental Management (DEM).

The proposed legislation, 2025-H 5453, sponsored by Rep. John G. Edwards (D-Tiverton), aims to overhaul how the state handles its coastal affairs by dissolving the CRMC and transferring its duties to the DEM. The bill argues that the current system, managed by the politically appointed CRMC board, has been plagued by inefficiencies — from chronic delays in issuing permits to a lack of consistent leadership.

“Many of the issues that have plagued CRMC for years — chronic delays in making simple permitting decisions, lack of members and frequent missed or canceled meetings, and the increasing number of flawed decisions being overturned by the courts — are caused by CRMC’s politically-appointed board, and can only be solved by a complete overhaul,” Edwards said in a statement.

Under the new structure, the DEM’s Division of Coastal Resources Management would take over all functions previously handled by the CRMC. However, the bill makes it clear that all past actions taken by the CRMC would remain valid and enforceable under the DEM’s new division.

The legislation has been referred to the House Committee on State Government and Elections for further review. If passed, the bill would take effect immediately, signaling a significant shift in Rhode Island’s management of its valuable coastal resources.

