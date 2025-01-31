Highlights from the Rhode Island General Assembly: Week in Review (Jan 27 – Jan 31)

Lawmakers in the Rhode Island General Assembly addressed a range of issues this week, from public transit funding to unionizing caregivers and environmental protection. Here are the highlights:

Caregivers of Developmentally Disabled Could Unionize

Rep. Evan P. Shanley (D-Warwick, East Greenwich) introduced legislation (2025-H 5228) to allow caregivers of developmentally disabled adults to collectively negotiate with the state. The bill aims to give individuals more control over their care through self-directed personal care services.

RIPTA Funding Bills Introduced

Sen. Samuel D. Zurier (D-Providence) proposed two bills (2025-S 0046, 2025-S 0047) to ensure that revenue from the state gas tax keeps up with inflation and continues funding the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA).

House Adopts New Legislative Rules

The House of Representatives approved new rules (2025-H 5007Aaa) for the 2025 and 2026 legislative sessions. Among the changes, study commission bills can now be introduced past the February deadline, and members can request proxy voting after three consecutive absences, down from five.

Caldwell Named Chair of House Conduct Committee

Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi (D-Warwick) appointed Rep. Justine Caldwell (D-East Greenwich, West Greenwich) as chair of the House Committee on Conduct, responsible for addressing potential ethical misconduct by House members.

RIBLIA Caucus Holds First Meeting

The Rhode Island Black, Latino, Indigenous, Asian-American, and Pacific Islander Caucus (RIBLIA) held its first meeting of 2025. Sen. Tiara T. Mack (D-Providence) and Rep. David Morales (D-Providence) were elected as co-chairs, and new members Rep. Jenni A. Furtado (D-East Providence, Pawtucket) and Sen. Lammis J. Vargas (D-Cranston, Providence) were welcomed.

Seaglider Facility Breaks Ground in Quonset

Legislative leaders joined officials at Quonset Development Corporation for the groundbreaking of REGENT Craft Inc.’s new seaglider manufacturing facility. The expansion is expected to create 300 jobs initially, with the potential for 750 over the next decade.

Working Families’ Economic Struggles Highlighted

Rep. Arthur Handy (D-Cranston) participated in an Economic Progress Institute event at the State House, discussing challenges facing working families. A recent report found that many Rhode Islanders struggle to meet basic costs despite work support programs.

Finance Leaders Honored by Food Bank

House Finance Chairman Marvin L. Abney (D-Newport, Middletown) and Senate Finance Chairman Louis P. DiPalma (D-Middletown, Little Compton, Newport, Tiverton) received the Dorothy Licht Community Award from the Rhode Island Community Food Bank for their work in fighting food insecurity.

Habitat for Humanity Celebrates New Homes

Speaker Shekarchi joined South County Habitat for Humanity to cut the ribbon on a new home in Hopkinton, marking the completion of the Cardinal Lane development and the organization’s 35th anniversary.

Plastic Bottle Waste Commission Meets

The Special Joint Legislative Commission on Plastic Bottle Waste, led by Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee (D-South Kingstown, Narragansett) and Sen. Mark P. McKenney (D-Warwick), met this week to discuss recycling initiatives. Testimony was given by Scott Cassel, CEO of the Product Stewardship Institute.

