Coast Guard Investigates Diesel Spill After Wind Farm Support Vessel Runs Aground Off Jamestown

A vessel contracted by Orsted to support its Revolution Wind project ran aground early Monday morning off of Jamestown, leading to a U.S. Coast Guard response and raising questions about the risks tied to offshore wind operations.

The Virginia Wave, tasked with enforcing safety zones around the wind farm’s survey activities, became stranded in the west passage between Austin Hollow and Beavertail State Park shortly after midnight. Four crew members were rescued by another vessel, and no injuries were reported.

While the Virginia Wave was able to float free with the morning tide and return to Quonset under its own power, the Coast Guard is investigating the cause of the incident and monitoring the vessel to ensure it is seaworthy. Officials noted evidence of diesel fuel spill, but the extent of the spill remains undetermined.

This incident has added to growing scrutiny of offshore wind operations, as critics raise concerns about environmental safety and maritime risks. Orsted’s Revolution Wind project has already faced pushback from local fishing communities worried about its impact on marine ecosystems.

The Coast Guard will continue to assess the vessel and its environmental impact, while Orsted has yet to issue a statement on the incident.

