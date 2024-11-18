Coastal Masterpiece on Goat Island Hits the Market for $1.15 Million

208 America | Newport, RI | 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,082 sq ft | offered by Residential Properties for $1,150,000.

Nestled on the picturesque Goat Island in Newport, this impeccably remodeled two-bedroom condo offers an unparalleled blend of luxury and coastal charm. With every detail thoughtfully designed, this residence stands as a testament to refined living, perfect for those seeking both sophistication and comfort.

From the moment you step inside, you’re welcomed by an ambiance of modern elegance. Sun-drenched rooms boast high-end finishes, custom touches, and an open-concept layout that seamlessly connects the living, dining, and kitchen spaces. Whether hosting friends or enjoying a serene evening alone, the flow of this home invites both lively gatherings and tranquil moments.

The heart of the home is its exquisitely designed kitchen. Outfitted with premium appliances and custom cabinetry, it transforms everyday cooking into a culinary delight. Every element, from the polished countertops to the thoughtful storage solutions, has been crafted with precision and taste.

Yet, the true pièce de résistance is found beyond the walls. Panoramic views of Newport Harbor and Narragansett Bay envelop the space, offering an ever-changing tapestry of sea and sky. Imagine savoring your morning coffee as the sunlight dances on the water or winding down with a glass of wine as the day fades into a fiery sunset.

Situated just a scenic stroll from Newport’s vibrant downtown, the location is as impressive as the property itself. World-class dining, boutique shopping, and rich cultural attractions are all within easy reach, ensuring that the best of Newport is always at your fingertips.

For those seeking a harmonious blend of beauty, comfort, and convenience, this Goat Island gem is more than a home—it’s a lifestyle.

