Coast Guard Rescues Grounded Fishing Vessel off Cape Cod

In a prompt and coordinated effort, the United States Coast Guard (USCG) swiftly responded to an incident involving a fishing vessel that ran aground on Ballston Beach, Cape Cod, this past Friday.

The USCG’s Station Provincetown, Air Station Cape Cod, and inspections and pollution response staff collaborated closely with local partners and stakeholders to effectively manage the response and oversee the recovery of the stranded vessel.

The incident unfolded when, at 2:30 a.m., USCG Sector Southeast New England received notification from the fishing vessel Miss Megan, which had three people onboard. The USCG promptly mobilized its resources to assess the situation and ensure the safety of those on board.

Fortunately, the USCG determined that there was no pollution resulting from the grounding. Throughout the day, the Coast Guard continued to monitor the situation closely as efforts were underway to refloat the vessel. By 5:30 p.m., the fishing vessel was successfully refloated and subsequently towed to New Bedford, Massachusetts.

Remarkably, no injuries were reported in connection with the incident, underscoring the effectiveness of the USCG’s swift response and collaborative efforts with local entities. The Coast Guard’s dedication to maritime safety and timely intervention played a crucial role in resolving the situation without any environmental harm or harm to the individuals involved.

