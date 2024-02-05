Obituary: Marquis W. Moreino (1992-2024)

Marquis W. Moreino, 31, of Middletown, RI, died on January 31, 2024.

Born in Providence, RI on October 25, 1992, He was the son of Cleveland Winston Kilgore-Bey and Nicole Moreino, and beloved brother of Maceo, Kyle, Kendall, Tony, Olivia, ja-Shane, Victoria, Maritza, and Tori.

In addition to his mother and siblings, Marquis is survived by his children Joseabelle, Marquis, and Armani, as well as his grandmother Cynthia, grandfather John, and uncles John, Tim, and Justin.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 from 4:00-6:00pm at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

