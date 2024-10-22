What She’s Having: Hidden Gem Mr. R. Fusion Street Food Serves Up Small Plates with Big Flavor

Slightly off the beaten path, even the most die-hard food fans may have been missing out on the exciting and creative Mr. R. Fusion Street Food. I’m here to spill the secret for the insiders: this place is a must-visit. With its fun-with-ethnic-flavors approach, Mr. R brings a fresh culinary experience to Newport, and they do their funky thing very well. Opened in the summer of 2023 and owned by the Ropolo family of Pasta Beach fame, this hidden gem, enhanced by its BYOB model, marks a complete departure from the classic Italian fare that has made its sister spots in Newport and Boston so successful. Here, it’s all about small plates, bold flavors, and an inventive mishmash of gastronomic styles.

The menu is based on an abstract concept, blending flavors, textures, and colors from a range of world cuisines, a reflection of the family’s love for shareable plates. The focus is on Asian, Italian, and American street foods. “Shareable food at its finest. Familiar but surprising,” is how they describe their culinary style. Eldredge Ropolo, the company’s director of operations and the family’s younger son, explained that the theme for this “little sister” spot to Pasta Beach Newport, located in the latter’s original location on Memorial Blvd., was inspired by the family’s perennial dining motto: over-order with no duplications and let everyone at the table try everything. “This is the way we love to eat,” he said.

A twist on the classic lobster roll here translates to a quarter pound of sweet lobster meat, drizzled with bone marrow butter and topped with pickled onion and a mustard emulsion that hits every part of your palate. Cheesesteaks come with sweet and sour peppers and kimchi. Shrimp Kataifi, a trio of large, fresh shrimp coated in finely shredded, impossibly crispy phyllo dough, served with wasabi dipping sauce, might just change your life.

The Ropolos’ love for dumplings is so strong that they’re known to drive to New York City to go dumpling shop-hopping, hitting over two dozen dim sum spots in one afternoon. As a result, Mr. R serves up drool-worthy pan-fried beef, Gruyère cheese, and onion dumplings with onion marmalade, a play on French onion soup that delivers. A pulled pork variety combines Southern-style slow-cooked meat with Asian spices, topped with spicy chili oil and scallions. Another option features deep-fried, spicy nduja sausage and minced shrimp topped with ginger mayo. SO GOOD!

The playful menu also offers a twist on chicken Caesar, wrapping fried chicken in fresh lettuce with Caesar bacon dressing. There are tacos, spaghetti and meatballs, fried rice, and seafood soup, all recognizable but each creatively tweaked with flavorful surprises. Don’t miss the golden fried Brussels sprouts, drizzled lightly with spicy mayo and sprinkled with sharp Gorgonzola crumbles for contrast.

For more traditional diners, no need to worry. Focused options like grilled spicy garlic lamb skewers with cucumber tzatziki, smoked pork ribs in Asian barbecue sauce, and a classic burger are available. Mr. R serves dinner Wednesday through Sunday, lunch on Saturdays and Sundays, and is walk-in only. Don’t forget to bring your wine!

