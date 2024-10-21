The Warren House: A Federal-Style Gem in the Heart of Bristol Hits the Market for $1,000,000

15 Church Street | Bristol, RI | 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 3,198 sq ft | offered by Residential Properties Ltd. for $1,000,000

Nestled in the heart of Bristol’s historic downtown, The Warren House, built in 1807, stands as a distinguished example of Federal-style architecture. This grand 2.5-story, flank-gable colonial, designed by Abraham Warren, showcases the period’s craftsmanship, featuring clapboard siding with brick end walls. Its central doorway, set under a pediment and framed by Corinthian columns, is accented by a fanlight, while Ionic pilasters at the house’s corners support a striking modillion cornice.

The home’s proximity to St. Michael’s Church offers not only historic charm but also a peaceful atmosphere, as the church provides a natural buffer from nearby Hope Street’s traffic.

Step inside, and you are greeted by a main hall with original hardwood floors and the soaring ceilings characteristic of early 19th-century homes. The first floor features a custom eat-in kitchen, great room, library, and sitting room, each with its own natural gas fireplace. A powder room adds modern convenience.

Upstairs, the second floor offers a spacious primary bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, three additional bedrooms (including one with an adjacent office space), and a guest bathroom, along with a convenient laundry area. The walk-up attic, partially finished with water views, presents opportunities for expansion, while the full basement ensures ample storage.

Outdoors, the backyard serves as a private sanctuary, complete with a stone patio and perennial garden, ideal for relaxation and entertaining. Just steps from Bristol’s waterfront, shops, and cafés, The Warren House provides a rare opportunity to enjoy the town’s vibrant lifestyle while residing in a stately historic home with numerous updates.

