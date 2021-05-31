Coast Guard unable to locate man missing in water off of East Matunuck State Beach

UPDATE 1:56 p.m.: Coast Guard unable to locate male victim off of East Matunuck State Beach, have called off rescue attempt and have notified the man’s next of kin.

#Update After searching for approximately 13 hours and nearly 44 square nautical miles, @USCG has suspended its search for a male in the water and has notified his next of kin. #SAR #Matunuck — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) May 31, 2021

5/31 – 10:13 a.m. The U.S. Coast Guard, Narragansett Fire Rescue and Cranston Fire Marine Unit 2 are actively searching for a male in the water between the Charlestown Breachway and Black Point. The man went missing off of East Matunuck State Beach.

USCG Search assets include: Air Station Cape Cod helicopter and a response boat from Station Point Judith.

The identity of the male is unknown at the moment.

developing…

