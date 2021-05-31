Ex-Trump aide Michael Flynn said a Myanmar style coup “should happen” in the U.S. to overthrow Biden Administration

Former national security adviser Lt. General Michael Flynn of Middletown said over the weekend at a QAnon convention in Dallas, that the U.S military should overthrow the Biden Administration in a Myanmar-like coup — in which the military just overthrew their democratically elected government.

On February 1st, Myanmar’s military violently seized control of the country from its civilian government in late January, detained democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and top party members, and killed more than 800 citizens including 40 children. The military justified its action by claiming unproven “election fraud.”

Unproven election fraud? Sound familiar?

When Flynn, the keynote speaker at the QAnon convention, was asked by an unidentified audience member during his Q&A session: “I want to know why what happened in Myanmar can’t happen here?”

“No reason,” Flynn responded to screams of approval. “It should happen.”

Here is the video of former national security advisor Michael Flynn saying that he thinks a coup like the coup in Myanmar should happen in the US. pic.twitter.com/7mGYjfXg18 — Mamie 😌 (@MC_Hyperbole) May 30, 2021

Flynn was former President Donald Trump’s national security advisor for less than a month and resigned over reports that he had lied about his contact with a Russian official.

Trump pardoned Flynn last November after he pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about conversations he had with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. He later tried to withdraw that plea, claiming he did not intentionally lie.

Last week, Flynn said he believed that the COVID-19 pandemic was fabricated to distract from the 2020 election.

Michael Flynn said today that covid was a conspiracy to control the American people and divert attention away from stealing the election. He said it is not a problem in the rest of world, and he doesn’t worry about it because he has been taking hydroxychloroquin for 30 years. pic.twitter.com/2YzW3qNmAB — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 21, 2021

“Why? Because everything, everything, and this is my truth, what I believe, everything is a distraction to what happened on November 3,” he continued. “Everything we hear about Covid, and how Covid started before November 3, it is all meant to control, it is all meant to gain control of a society to be able to force decisions on society, instead of allowing ‘we the people’ to make decisions.”

The QAnon event website billed the convention as “Join your Patriot family for three days of incredible speakers, awesome entertainment, and pure patriotism! From the stage, you will have the opportunity to hear from some of your favorite Patriots and Digital Soldiers in both keynote speeches and panel forums. As you will see, we have a stacked lineup of amazing speakers and entertainment, but check back regularly for updates!”

Other speakers at the four-day QAnon conference called “For God & Country Patriot Roundup” included attorney Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Jason Sullivan, Doug Billings, Wayne Dupree, George Papadopoulos, and Juanita Broaddrick.

