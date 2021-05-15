Congressman Cicilline seeks to censure House Republicans who downplayed Jan. 6 insurrection

Congressman David Cicilline (D-R.I.) on Friday began circulating a resolution asking members of congress to censure the three House Republicans who tried this week to downplay the severity of and outright lied about the January 6th insurrection.

“These three members dangerously mischaracterized what happened that day and showed more sympathy for the domestic terrorists than the Capitol Police officers who died during the attack,” Cicilline wrote in the resolution

“The members who testified that January 6th was ‘not an insurrection’ and undermined the damage that was done put their own political agendas above their country. In doing so, they recklessly disregarded the future harm they could cause by legitimizing a violent attack on our democratic institutions – a conscious and harmful decision calling into question their dedication to their role as Representatives,” Cicilline continued.

Cicilline’s resolution names Republican Reps. Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Jody Hice of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona.

More than 440 people have been charged so far in the January 6th insurrection, which left five people dead.

