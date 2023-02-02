Congressmen Cicilline and Buck Form New Congressional Antitrust Caucus

Today, Congressman David Cicilline (D-RI) and Congressman Ken Buck (R-CO) announced the formation of the Congressional Antitrust Caucus.



The Congressional Antitrust Caucus will be committed to holding Big Tech and monopolies accountable, promoting healthy competition in the economy, and advocating for hardworking and law-abiding consumers and business owners.

“To ensure that our critical work to rein in Big Tech continues, I’m proud to announce the formation of the Congressional Antitrust Caucus with Congressman Buck,” said Congressman Cicilline. “As our bipartisan work in the 116th and 117th Congresses has shown, Big Tech’s anticompetitive, monopolistic behavior is stifling innovation, hurting consumers, and killing small businesses. We know how to fix this, and are committed to seeing this work through.”

“The Congressional Antitrust Caucus will give members of Congress who care about holding monopolies accountable and encouraging competition in the Big Tech marketplace an opportunity to bring competition policy to the Congress and to the minds of the American people,” said Congressman Buck. “This is a critically important policy area and one where thoughtful, bipartisan work can deliver results. By creating this caucus, we are showing the American people that we are in Washington to deliver results and that both sides of the aisle can come together to fight against these dangerous monopolistic corporations.”





The bipartisan Congressional Antitrust Caucus will:

focus on having hearings with American innovators who have been harmed by Big Tech’s predatory and anti-competitive practices,

continue pushing legislation that is in line with the Department of Justice Antitrust Division efforts including the bipartisan and bicameral Competition and Transparency in Digital Advertising Act, and

serve as a brain trust of those who oppose monopolies in the free market because no market is free when monopolies act to unscrupulously eliminate competition.

