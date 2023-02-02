RI DMV cancels road tests on Friday and Saturday due to anticipated cold temps

The Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles announced on Thursday that all road tests on Friday, Feb 3 and Saturday, Feb 4 will be canceled due to the extreme low temperatures forecast for our area.

A DMV representative will be contacting those impacted customers within three business days to reschedule.

