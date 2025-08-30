Coastal Charm Meets Real Estate Expertise: Connor Dowd Showcases Fall River on American Dream TV

Local real estate standout Connor Dowd has once again stepped into the national spotlight, making his second appearance on American Dream TV — and his first time shining a light on Fall River.

Dowd, who previously highlighted Newport in his debut on the show, returned to the screen to showcase Fall River’s vibrant waterfront, historic landmarks, and local favorites. From the storied decks of Battleship Cove — home to the world’s largest collection of historic naval ships — to the bustling Borden Light Marina, Dowd captured the city’s unique blend of history and modern lifestyle.

The episode also features The Tipsy Seagull, a floating bar that has become a summer favorite, as well as Pier 52 and the Borden Flats Lighthouse, two landmarks that embody Fall River’s character and coastal charm.

As the owner of The Dowd Team at Keller Williams Realty, Dowd uses his platform to showcase more than just real estate. He weaves together stories of community, lifestyle, and history, presenting Fall River as a city where people don’t just live — they thrive.

“It’s an honor to represent New England on a platform like American Dream TV,” Dowd said. “Fall River is a city with an incredible past and an exciting future, and I’m thrilled to share its story with viewers across the country.”

American Dream TV is known for spotlighting top real estate professionals who act as guides to the places they call home. With Newport as his first feature and now Fall River joining the list, Dowd continues to bring Southern New England’s coastal communities to a national audience.

