Obituary: Margaret Shea (1937-2025)

Born in Ocean Grove, Massachusetts, on April 23, 1937, Margaret was the daughter of the late Thelma and Frank Maynard of Newport, RI.

Margaret is survived by her devoted husband of 34 years, Daniel J. Shea II of Middletown, RI. Among her most cherished memories were travels with Dan to Ireland, where they visited the family cottage.

A woman of deep faith, Margaret was a lifelong communicant of St. Lucy’s Church in Middletown. She was a proud graduate of St. Catherine’s Academy (Class of 1955) and attended Roger Williams College to study technical writing. She went on to build a rewarding 30-year career in the defense industry, working with McLaughlin Research, General Dynamics, and later retiring from General Physics in 2004. She also found fulfillment in helping her daughters and many neighborhood children begin their careers at NUSC in Newport, always offering guidance and encouragement.

As a single mother, Marge worked tirelessly, balancing long hours and household demands, ensuring her children always felt supported and loved. Some of her happiest days were spent at the family’s beach house on Third Beach, where mornings were marked by shared breakfasts and weekends by laughter-filled gatherings with family and friends.

She leaves behind her children, David P. Bowley of Newmarket, NH; John P. Bowley of Middletown, NY and his partner Kristen Morrison of Portsmouth, RI; and Stacey A. Yarrow of Middletown, RI. She was also a loving stepmother to Daniel J. Shea III (Karen) and Patrick Shea (Shannon) of Portsmouth, NH. Marge’s family circle extended to her sons-in-law, Timothy Coen (partner Ellen) of Middletown, RI, and Jacksonville, FL, and Grady Yarrow of Newport, RI.

Her legacy continues through her grandchildren: Liam P. Coen (Ashley) of Jacksonville, FL; Evan Bowley of Hampton, NH; Emily Yarrow of Providence RI; Andrew (AJ)Yarrow of Newport, RI; Alanna, Kyla, and Niall Shea of Portsmouth, RI; and Helena, Dylan, and Daniel Shea of Portsmouth, RI. She was also blessed with great-grandchildren, Jackson and Callaghan Coen of Jacksonville, Fl.

She is remembered with love by her sisters-in-law, Maureen Greichen (Jack) of Newport, RI, and Helen McGowen Gardner (John) of Mattapoisett, MA.

She was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Elizabeth Bowley Coen, in 2006, her brothers, Richard Maynard, Robert Maynard, and Paul “Whitey” Maynard, as well as by sister-in-law, Kay McNally. Margaret was also predeceased by her cherished Shih Tzu, Shamus, her constant companion who brought her joy, laughter, and comfort. Their special bond remained a source of love and memory throughout her life.

Services will be private, in accordance with Marge’s wishes. Her family extends heartfelt gratitude to the caring staff of John Clarke Nursing Center and the Hope Health Hospice team for their compassion and support.