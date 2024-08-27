Councilman Charlie Holder Announces Candidacy for Newport City Council At-Large Seat

Councilman Charlie Holder has announced his candidacy for an At-Large seat on the Newport City Council in the 2024 election. Holder, a dedicated public servant with a strong background in hospitality who has represented Newport’s 2nd Ward since 2020, is now seeking to expand his influence by running At-Large, aiming to ensure that the voices and interests of all Newport residents are heard and prioritized.

“As a lifelong Newport resident with a deep investment in our community, I am excited to run At-Large to represent the entire city,” Holder stated. “My goal is to be a voice for all of Newport, ensuring our city continues to thrive while preserving the unique character and charm that make Newport so special.”

During his time on the City Council, Holder has built a reputation as a proponent of pragmatic and commonsense solutions to the challenges facing Newport. His leadership in the 2nd Ward has been marked by a commitment to preserving the city’s heritage while encouraging growth and development that benefits all residents. His decision to run for an At-Large seat reflects his dedication to bringing this balanced approach to the entire city, aiming to unify Newport’s diverse neighborhoods and communities.

Holder’s extensive experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry spans over 30 years, rising from a dishwasher to managing some of Newport’s most prominent establishments. He currently serves as the Director of Operations at Gardiner House and Francis Malbone House. His career has been guided by a straightforward yet powerful philosophy: work hard, treat people with respect, and approach every task with dedication.

A Newport native, Holder was a standout athlete at Rogers High School before following his parents into the restaurant industry in 1983. His career took him from Oceancliff Resort and Atlantic Beach Club to Midtown Oyster Bar and Surf Club, with a stint in Naples, Florida, managing Handsome Harry’s 3rd St. Bistro. Upon returning to Newport in 2010, he revitalized The Pier Restaurant, reestablishing it as one of Rhode Island’s premier waterfront dining destinations.

Holder’s passion for his hometown and his strong ties to the hospitality industry drove him to run for the Newport City Council in 2020. Since then, he has been a tireless advocate for local businesses and residents, with a commonsense approach to governance and a steadfast commitment to Newport’s citizens. His efforts have earned him widespread support in the 2nd Ward. Now, as an At-Large candidate, Holder is eager to extend his experience, passion, and dedication to all of Newport.

Beyond his work on the City Council, Holder is actively involved with the Rhode Island Hospitality Association, Discover Newport, and the Newport Restaurant, Lodging & Tourism Association. He is committed to continuous growth, both personally and professionally, encouraging his team to strive for excellence not just in their careers, but also in their personal lives.

As he embarks on this new chapter in his public service career, Holder, who resides in Newport, remains deeply engaged with the community he loves. He looks forward to connecting with residents across Newport and working together to build a brighter future for the city.

