Clover the Emu Makes Her Debut at West Place Animal Sanctuary’s Fall Visitors Weekend!

Looking for a weekend plan that’s a little out of the ordinary? Head over to West Place Animal Sanctuary in Tiverton, Rhode Island on Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8, where the state’s oldest and largest sanctuary for farm animals is throwing open its gates to the public!

This is your chance to be among the first to meet Clover the emu, the sanctuary’s latest rescue, and reconnect with some old favorites during a 90-minute guided tour. Nearly 100 animals call this 8-acre haven home, from cows and horses to alpacas, pigs, and more. Visitors will get up close and personal with these amazing creatures while learning about the sanctuary’s mission to provide a forever home for animals that are often overlooked.

And that’s not all—visitors can explore the newly revamped West Place Gift Shop, featuring handmade crafts, sustainably created items from upcycled farm materials, and the much-talked-about “farmbucha” beverages brewed right on site.

Why is this important? Not only do visitors get to meet these incredible animal rescues and hear their heartwarming stories of survival, but every ticket sold helps raise crucial funds needed for the lifelong care of dozens of species rescued from cruelty, abuse, and neglect. West Place, a private non-profit, relies entirely on the support of the community to keep its doors open and its residents happy.

So, who can attend? Everyone! But spots are filling up fast, so advance online registration is highly recommended at www.westplace.org/visitors-weekends. Adult tickets are $26 online ($28 at the gate), while kids 12 and under are always just $15. Remember, every penny goes directly to benefit the farm animals and wildlife at West Place.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 7, 2024, and Sunday, September 8, 2024. Tours start every half hour from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at West Place Animal Sanctuary, located at 3198 Main Road, Tiverton, RI. Don’t miss this unique chance to support a great cause and make some furry friends!

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

