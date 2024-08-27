Off-Duty Cranston Cop Busted for Urinating on Woman at Kenny Chesney Concert

An off-duty Cranston cop had one too many at a Kenny Chesney concert at Gillette Stadium Saturday night and ended up in handcuffs after allegedly urinating on a woman’s leg and her $180 leather cowgirl boots!

Shane Lynch, 30, was hauled away by Foxboro police on charges of disorderly conduct and destruction of property. The boozed-up officer was reportedly caught with his zipper down and his shorts wet in the concert’s sandpit area around 9:15 p.m., according to police reports.

“When I confronted Shane, his zipper was down, and his shorts were soaked,” an officer wrote in the arrest report. “The victim stated she felt something wet on her leg, looked down, and saw Shane peeing on her shoes!”

The horrified woman shouted, “Did you just pee down my leg?” to which Lynch allegedly replied, “I did?”

Lynch then tried to disappear into the crowd, but security and cops quickly nabbed him. The woman, told officers her new boots “smelled of urine” and were destroyed.

Reports say Lynch was holding a Bud Light and appeared “extremely intoxicated” when confronted by security. When questioned outside the sandpit area, Lynch allegedly “began to grab his penis and urinate again”, prompting his arrest.

In a statement, Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist said his department is “aware of the incident” and is conducting an administrative investigation. “All Cranston police officers are held to a higher standard and must act professionally, both on and off duty,” Winquist stated. “Failure to adhere to this expectation will result in discipline.”

Lynch faced a judge on Monday and agreed to pay $100 in court costs to have the charges dismissed. He was also issued a trespass order, banning him from the stadium.

