Democrat Gabe Amo Wins Rhode Island’s 1st District Congressional Seat

Democrat Gabe Amo has won the special election for Rhode Island’s 1st District Congressional seat over Republican rival Gerry Leonard.

With 98% of the votes in, Amo defeats Leonard 64% to 35%.

Amo replaces replaces former Congressman David Cicilline who resigned last spring to lead the Rhode Island Foundation. Cicilline had held the seat since 2011.

Amo will be Rhode Island’s first Black representative to Congress.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

