Democrats retain control of US Senate with Nevada win

The Democrats will once again control the US Senate by a razor thin majority after Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican nominee Adam Laxalt. Laxalt, a former state attorney general, was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

The Associated Press called the race Saturday night with Cortez Masto leading by about 5,000 votes.

This win secures 50 seats in the US Senate for the Democrats. With the tie breaking vote of Vice President Harris, the Dems will control the chamber.

