Jay Leno Seriously Burned In Car Fire

Jay Leno has been hospitalized after suffering serious facial burns in a car fire Sunday.

The 72 year-old entertainment legend was in his Los Angeles garage when one of them burst into flames.

Leno has been taken to the burn ward at Grossman Burn Center. Sources tell TMZ the flames burned the left side of Jay’s face, but thankfully did not penetrate his eye or his ear.

Leno splits his time between his home in LA and his Ocean Drive Estate in Newport.

Leno confirmed the fire on Monday to Variety. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

developing…

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!