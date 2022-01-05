Donald Trump cancels January 6th anniversary press conference

Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that he would no longer hold his January 6 press conference on the anniversary of his supporters’ assault on the seat of American democracy and attempt to overthrow the government due to “the total bias and dishonesty of the January 6th Unselect Committee of Democrats, two failed Republicans, and the Fake News Media.”

“I am canceling the January 6th Press Conference at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, and instead will discuss many of those important topics at my rally on Saturday, January 15th, in Arizona—It will be a big crowd!,” said Trump.

“What has become more and more obvious to ALL is that the LameStream Media will not report the facts that Nancy Pelosi and the Capitol Sergeant-at-Arms denied requests for the D.C. National Guard or Military to be present at the Capitol,” Trump continued. “Their emails and correspondence with the Department of Defense exist, but the media won’t ask for this evidence, or report the truth!”

When discussing Biden’s electoral college (and popular vote) victory, Trump called Biden’s victory “The Crime of the Century.”

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday will address the nation discussing “one of the darkest days” in US history from inside the Capitol’s Statuary Hall, the location of the attempted coup.

Congress will later hold a prayer vigil.

