East Greenwich Teen’s Christmas Wish Comes True at Boston Celtics Game

Christmas Day was unforgettable for 13-year-old Ikenna Okere of East Greenwich. His dream of attending a Boston Celtics game became a reality, thanks to Amica, the Boston Celtics, Fanatics, and Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in December 2023, Ikenna’s love for basketball kept his spirits high throughout his treatment. This year’s celebrations stood in stark contrast to last Christmas, which he spent in the hospital.

“This is going to be one of the biggest experiences for [Ikenna] and for us,” said his mother, Ruth. “Last year, Christmas was the lowest for us – it was not the same. Fast forward to this year, it’s like coming from the valley to the top of the mountain.”

Ikenna and his family—mom Ruth, dad Vivian, and sister Olachi—were treated to a VIP experience at TD Garden. The evening began with a courtside view of the team’s pregame warmups and a family photo at center court. They dined in the Franklin Templeton Club alongside Celtics legend Cedric Maxwell, who now broadcasts games for 98.5 The Sports Hub, the team’s flagship radio station.

The highlight of the evening came when Ikenna delivered the game ball and settled into courtside seats to watch his favorite team in action. At halftime, he stepped into the 98.5 broadcast booth to join Maxwell and play-by-play announcer Sean Grande, trying his hand as a Junior Broadcaster.

One unforgettable moment for Ikenna was meeting Celtics star Jayson Tatum. Tatum, known for his involvement with Make-A-Wish, spent time with Ikenna before the game, signing his jersey and posing for photos. “Tatum has granted many wishes, but Ikenna’s story and his wish touched everyone involved,” said a Make-A-Wish representative.

Amica, a longtime supporter of Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island and an exclusive Celtics partner, played a crucial role in making the day special. “Amica is committed to supporting programs that provide hope and joy to children facing serious illness,” said Amica President and CEO Ted Shallcross. “We’re honored to have been part of Ikenna’s journey.”

In addition to the VIP game experience, Ikenna and his family received custom jerseys and a fan pack from Fanatics, the Official Sports Partner of Make-A-Wish.

Michael Vieira, Regional Director of Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island, emphasized the impact of wishes on children battling critical illnesses. “Looking forward to a wish gives children strength and hope, making a real difference in their treatment journey,” he said. “Through the power of our community and partners like Amica, the Celtics, and Fanatics, we are able to give these children the gift of joy and a piece of their childhood.”

Currently, over 650 children in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are awaiting their wishes. For Ikenna and his family, this Christmas was a reminder of the power of community and the magic of a wish come true.

