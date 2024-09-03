Rhode Island’s Own Coach Joe Mazzulla Returns Home to Celebrate Celtics’ 18th NBA Championship

In a slam-dunk celebration at the Rhode Island State House today, Governor Dan McKee, playing the role of head coach for “Team Rhode Island,” welcomed Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla and co-owner Steve Pagliuca to honor the team’s monumental 18th NBA Championship victory.

The State House was packed to the rafters with hundreds of elected officials, local basketball legends, and die-hard fans, all eager to catch a glimpse of the Larry O’Brien trophy and snap a photo with the Celtics’ championship hardware.

Joe Mazzulla, who hails from Johnston, Rhode Island, and honed his skills as a star player at Bishop Hendricken High School in Warwick, was at the center of the celebration. The local hero made history as the seventh coach to lead the storied franchise to an NBA title.

“Coach Mazzulla and the Boston Celtics are a perfect representation of Rhode Island values: perseverance, hard work, teamwork, and an unyielding spirit,” Governor McKee said. “Our state couldn’t be prouder of what he and the team have accomplished. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Coach Mazzulla, Steve, and the entire organization, and wish them the best for the upcoming season.”

Reflecting on his journey, Mazzulla expressed his gratitude to his home state. “I left Rhode Island as a young 17-year-old. One of the greatest gifts God has given me is being able to come back to where I’m from,” Mazzulla said. “On behalf of the Celtics, thank you to Governor McKee and my home state of Rhode Island for welcoming us today. It’s been great getting to share and celebrate this championship with the best fans in the NBA.”

Steve Pagliuca echoed the sentiment, calling the event a “wonderful celebration” and thanking Governor McKee and Rhode Island fans for their unwavering support and recognition of their native son, Joe, and the team.

With the NBA season just around the corner, Rhode Island is basking in the Celtics’ championship glow, ready to cheer on their hometown hero and his team as they aim for another title run.

