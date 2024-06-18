Banner Day in Beantown: Celtics Win 18th NBA Title!

The Boston Celtics are NBA Champions once again, securing their 18th championship with a 106-88 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Finals on Monday night at TD Garden. This win marks the Celtics’ first title since 2008 and sets a new NBA record.

Jayson Tatum lead his team with 31 points, 11 assists, and 8 rebounds. Jaylen Brown contributed 21 points and 8 rebounds and was named the Finals MVP.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, in a poignant moment, remarked, “Bill Russell would be so proud,” as he presented Brown with the trophy named in honor of the Celtics legend.

Reflecting on the victory, Tatum said, “We knew we needed each other. It’s a team sport and we went through the ups and downs. We deserved this. We earned this.”

This championship elevates Boston above the Los Angeles Lakers, who won their 17th title in 2020.

The victory on Monday coincided with the 16th anniversary of Boston’s last championship in 2008.

Key contributions also came from Jrue Holiday, who added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and center Kristaps Porzingis, who provided an emotional lift by returning from a two-game absence due to a dislocated tendon in his left ankle, contributing five points in 17 minutes of play.

Boston fans, it’s time to celebrate—the Celtics are your 2024 NBA champions!

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

