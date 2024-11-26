Boston Celtics Team Up with Make-A-Wish to Deliver an Unforgettable Night for Five Kids

The Boston Celtics partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation Monday night to create a once-in-a-lifetime experience for five children battling critical illnesses.

As part of the special evening, the young fans received VIP treatment, including access to the Celtics’ game against the Los Angeles Clippers at TD Garden. The highlight of the night was meeting Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who personally greeted each child and presented them with a gift from the team.

This marks the third consecutive year that the Celtics have collaborated with Make-A-Wish for an event like this, bringing joy and unforgettable memories to children and their families. Both organizations expressed excitement about continuing the tradition in the years to come.

For the children, the evening wasn’t just about basketball—it was a moment to feel celebrated, supported, and inspired.

