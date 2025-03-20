Celtics Sold to William Chisholm in Historic $6.1 Billion Deal

The Boston Celtics have a new owner.

Months after the current ownership group led by the Grousbeck family announced their intention to sell 51% of the franchise, William Chisholm, a Massachusetts native and co-founder of Symphony Technology Group, has purchased the team.

The Celtics were sold for a record $6.1 billion valuation, according to multiple media reports. The deal surpasses the previous record for a North American sports franchise, set when Josh Harris and a group acquired the Washington Commanders for $6.05 billion in 2023.

H. Irving Grousbeck and his son Wyc Grousbeck, the majority owners and team governor, informed their partners of the sale to Chisholm. Symphony Technology Group is a private equity firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

The Grousbecks initially purchased the Celtics in 2002 for $360 million. Under their ownership, the franchise secured an NBA championship in 2008 and remained a consistent playoff contender.

Wyc Grousbeck has stated that he expects to remain the team’s governor during the ownership transition. Further details on the timeline and league approval process have not yet been disclosed.

With the historic sale, Chisholm joins the ranks of prominent sports franchise owners, inheriting stewardship of one of the NBA’s most storied teams. The Celtics, who boast 18 NBA championships, are currently positioned as one of the league’s top contenders, further adding to the franchise’s legacy.

