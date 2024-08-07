Elegant East Greenwich Estate Hits Market for $3,500,000

72 Great Road | East Greenwich, RI | 5 bedrooms, 6 1/2 bathrooms, 9,078 sq ft | offered by Residential Properties for $3,500,000.

Welcome to a haven of luxury within this custom-built masterpiece. Enter through the gated driveway, lined with mature cherry trees and lush plantings, into parklike grounds that set the tone for this exquisite residence. The double-door entry opens to a grand foyer, where soaring ceilings and opulent finishes immediately evoke a sense of grandeur.

Designed for both entertaining and comfortable living, the expansive living spaces include a gourmet kitchen—a chef’s delight featuring wood cabinetry, stone countertops, top-of-the-line appliances, and a butler’s pantry. The two-story great room impresses with a wall of glass that overlooks the rear gardens. The main level also boasts a living room, formal dining room, wood-paneled office, powder room, and a bedroom suite.

Upstairs, the primary suite is designed for indulgence, offering a generous bedroom with a fireplace, wet bar, and a covered porch with views of the grounds. The palatial bath includes a double vanity and a glass-enclosed shower. Ascend another level to discover an extraordinary dressing room with custom cabinetry—a true retreat. The children’s suite, located across the hall, comprises three bedrooms, three baths, a sitting room, and a laundry.

The lower level is an entertainment haven, featuring a billiards area, home theater, full bar, sitting area, wine cellar, music room, and a home gym with a sauna. Step outside through the screened porch to a built-in pool, outdoor kitchen, and stone terrace.

Conveniently located yet secluded on nearly six acres, this mini estate offers a lifestyle of unparalleled luxury and comfort.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

