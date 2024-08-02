Top Crews Gear Up for Safe Harbor Race Weekend

In its brief four-year history, the Safe Harbor Race Weekend has rapidly cemented its status as a cherished event on the summer regatta circuit of Narragansett Bay and Rhode Island Sound. This year’s edition, running from August 9-11, has already attracted 65 teams, set to compete across ten classes in ORC, IC37 One-Design, PHRF, and PHRF Performance Cruising. While the sailors are primed for fierce battles on the water, they are equally eager for the vibrant social scene the event promises.

“Safe Harbor Race Weekend always delivers top-notch competition, superb race management, and even better parties,” said Steve Liebel, skipper of New Wave from Tampa, Florida. Liebel is a standout in the highly competitive IC37 class, which anticipates over 10 entries. “We look forward to it every year.”

Having sailed with the same crew for over 30 years, Liebel aims to use this event as a springboard for defending his title at the IC37 North Americans in Newport this September. “The winners of this year’s New York Yacht Club’s Annual Regatta and Race Week (New Wave and Kaui, respectively) and the winner of the Sail Newport Regatta (Turkey Bone) will all be here, along with several other outstanding crews,” said Liebel.

Returning as the ORC class champion, Drew Freides from Los Angeles, California, will helm his Cape 31 Pacific Yankee in ORC 4 this year. With four ORC classes on the preliminary scratch sheet, he will face stiff competition from two other high-performance Cape 31s (Katahdin and Warrior Won) and a Farr 30 (Das Blau Max), all renowned for their skilled teamwork and winning histories.

“It was tough last year; it’ll be tough again this year – none of these guys are pushovers,” said Freides, who recently triumphed in his class at the New York Yacht Club’s Annual Regatta and Race Week and boasts world championships in the Melges 24, Melges 20 (twice), and Farr 40 classes. “We’ve had the same core team for many years, so we feel like we’re at the top of our game, but we’re still expecting a battle here.”

Among the returning PHRF champions is Joe Brito from Bristol, Rhode Island, sailing his J/121 Incognito in PHRF 1, and Kevin Dakan from Warwick, Rhode Island, with his J/110 Memory in PHRF 2. The regatta will feature two PHRF classes and three PHRF Performance Cruising classes.

Defending their titles in PHRF Performance Cruising 1, 2, and 3, respectively, are Dudley Johnson from Westerly, Rhode Island, sailing the Marten 49 Pugilist; James Phyfe from Cranston, Rhode Island, with the J/44 Digger; and Jeffrey Wilson from Fairfield, Connecticut, on the Sabre 42 Tacktile. Unlike the windward/leeward courses for ORC, IC37, and PHRF classes, the Performance Cruising classes will navigate around government marks.

“One longer race per day is more enjoyable for us, and it is certainly better suited to a 35-year-old cruiser/racer,” said Digger’s Phyfe. “Jim Bishop and his team had great success with this boat as Gold Digger in the past, but she doesn’t maneuver like some of the more modern designs. We do well when the boat can showcase its natural abilities, so we look for longer course legs and the variety of angles these races feature.”

Phyfe is excited about the competition, noting that he’s unfamiliar with most of the other boats in his class, adding an element of intrigue to the races. He sails with a mostly local crew from the Warwick/East Greenwich area, often including younger sailors. “My niece Brooke puts together a good group of juniors for us every race, so I am sure we will have several 20-year-olds on board as well.”

The 2024 Safe Harbor Race Weekend is brimming with talent and enthusiasm. Event Director Tim Moll notes that all classes are set to sail the Around Prudence Island Race on Friday. “This is a fun and popular way to start Safe Harbor Race Weekend before classes split into their windward/leeward and navigation course divisions on Saturday and Sunday.”

Racing/Social Schedule

The Captains’ Briefing is set for Thursday, August 8, at Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard. Racing action kicks off Friday at noon, followed by a Coastal New England Dinner presented by BMW at Safe Harbor New England Boatworks. Saturday and Sunday’s races, also starting at noon, will be capped off by the “Talk of The Town” Crew Party with live music presented by Mount Gay Rum on Saturday, and the final Awards Ceremony on Sunday, both at Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard.

