Embracing Tradition: Annual Holiday Stroll & Tree Lighting To Illuminate Jamestown This Saturday

In the heart of Jamestown, the annual holiday stroll and tree lighting ceremony on Saturday, December 2nd marks the beginning of the festive season. This cherished tradition brings together residents and visitors alike, creating a sense of community and holiday cheer. The twinkling lights and joyful atmosphere transform the town into a winter wonderland, capturing the essence of the holiday spirit.

The stroll and the tree lighting are more than just a festive spectacle; it’s a celebration of community unity. Residents eagerly anticipate this event, coming together to share laughter, warmth, and a sense of togetherness. The gathering is a testament to the strong bonds that tie the people of Jamestown.

Schedule:

Annual Holiday Stroll Stroll Jamestown and the beautiful window displays. Many businesses offering discounts and holiday treats during the Holiday Stroll! Shop local first to support the generous Jamestown business community. Santa and Mrs. Claus Arrival aboard the Coastal Queen! East Ferry Jamestown, RI Mr and Mrs. Claus arrive in Jamestown at 1 pm aboard the Coastal Queen. They will then be transported to the Conanicut Gift Shop to greet children and hear their Christmas wishes. Photography welcome! Annual Holiday Tree Lighting – 7:00 pm East Ferry Jamestown, RI Gather with friends and family as Jamestown “Lights Up” for the season. Enjoy this beautiful village by the sea as the holiday tree is lit with live music provided by the local chorus and bands. The annual tree lighting ceremony and stroll in Jamestown, Rhode Island, are more than just festive events—they are time-honored traditions that unite the community in the spirit of joy and togetherness. Against the backdrop of the town’s historic charm, the ceremony and stroll create lasting memories for families and friends, embodying the magic of the holiday season. As the lights twinkle, the carolers sing, and the festivities unfold, the annual tree lighting and stroll in Jamestown become beacons of warmth and community spirit, reminding us all of the true meaning of the holidays.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

