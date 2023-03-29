FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan to reverse overdoses

The US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved the over-the-counter sale of Narcan nasal spray, a medication used to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses. The decision to allow over-the-counter sales of Narcan is part of a broader effort to combat the opioid epidemic that has devastated communities across the country.

Narcan, also known as naloxone, is a medication that blocks the effects of opioids on the brain, reversing the respiratory depression that can be fatal during an overdose. In recent years, Narcan has been used increasingly by first responders and other medical professionals as a way to quickly treat opioid overdoses.

Previously, Narcan was only available with a prescription, which limited its availability and accessibility to the general public. With the FDA’s decision to allow over-the-counter sales of Narcan, individuals who are at risk of opioid overdose or who may witness an overdose will have easier access to this life-saving medication.

“Naloxone is a critical tool in addressing opioid overdoses and today’s approval underscores the extensive efforts the agency has undertaken to combat the overdose crisis,” said Patrizia Cavazzoni, M.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. “The FDA is working with our federal partners to help ensure continued access to all forms of naloxone during the transition of this product from prescription status to nonprescription/OTC status. Further, we will work with any sponsor seeking to market a nonprescription naloxone product, including through an Rx to OTC switch, and encourage manufacturers to contact the agency as early as possible to initiate discussions.”

The move to allow over-the-counter sales of Narcan has been widely praised by advocates of addiction treatment and harm reduction. Proponents of the policy argue that increasing access to Narcan is an important step in addressing the opioid epidemic and reducing the number of overdose deaths in the US.

Critics of the policy have expressed concerns that making Narcan more widely available may encourage risky opioid use. However, supporters argue that the benefits of increased access to Narcan far outweigh the potential risks, as it can save lives and help individuals with opioid use disorder to seek treatment.

The FDA’s decision to allow over-the-counter sales of Narcan is a significant step forward in the fight against the opioid epidemic. While more work is needed to address the root causes of opioid addiction and overdose, increasing access to Narcan is an important tool in reducing the number of overdose deaths and providing a second chance for those struggling with opioid use disorder.

“The FDA remains committed to addressing the evolving complexities of the overdose crisis. As part of this work, the agency has used its regulatory authority to facilitate greater access to naloxone by encouraging the development of and approving an over-the-counter naloxone product to address the dire public health need,” said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D. “Today’s approval of OTC naloxone nasal spray will help improve access to naloxone, increase the number of locations where it’s available and help reduce opioid overdose deaths throughout the country. We encourage the manufacturer to make accessibility to the product a priority by making it available as soon as possible and at an affordable price.”

