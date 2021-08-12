Fisherman Catches Great White Shark 10 Yards Off Of Nauset Beach

A 25-year-old man fishing from the shoreline at Nauset Beach on Cape Cod made the catch of a lifetime. Matt Pieciak was surf casting when the white shark hit his bait.

“We started having some beers and I think we were playing corn hole and I saw the rod start to bend over my cousin’s shoulder,” Pieciak told NBC Boston. “That’s when I ran by him and just kind of shoved my drink in his chest and said, ‘Hey, hold this.’”

Pieciak briefly fought the fish before the line snapped and Jaws got away.

“The shark I don’t even think would have felt the line, to be completely honest,” Pieciak said. “I didn’t stand a chance against that, no way. Those things are the size of boats.”

