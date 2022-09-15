Florida Gov. DeSantis dumps 50 migrants on Martha’s Vineyard via charter flights

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday sent two planeloads of undocumented migrants from Venezuela to Martha’s Vineyard, following through on his promise to transport undocumented immigrants to other states.

Fox News first reported the news and included exclusive video showing the group of roughly 50 migrants arriving at the local airport.

🚨BREAKING: @GovRonDeSantis sent illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard on a plane. pic.twitter.com/h1m9Yu1y3S — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 14, 2022

“States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as ‘sanctuary states’ and support for the Biden Administration’s open border policies,” a statement from DeSantis’ office said.

DeSantis’ communications director Taryn Fenske told Fox News “Florida can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha’s Vineyard today were part of the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destination.”

The migrants arrived at 3 p.m. Wednesday without warning, Democratic state Senator Julian Cyr, who represents Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, said.

“This is deeply disgusting. This is a cruel ruse that manipulates families that are seeking a better life,” he told the Martha’s Vineyard Times.

Massachusetts senator Ed Markey said DeSantis was using the illegal immigrants as a “cruel stunt.”

“@GovRonDeSantis could learn a lesson from Massachusetts on what patriotism and liberty really look like if he weren’t so busy using humans as props in a cruel stunt to buoy his pathetic political aspirations. To those who’ve just landed: we gladly embrace you.,” Markey Tweeted.

Charlie Crist, the Democratic nominee for governor of Florida, said in a statement, “This is just another political stunt that hurts our state. Tonight, the 4.5 million immigrants who call Florida home must be wondering if they’re next.”

Officials on Martha’s Vineyard are working to provide “shelter, food, and care to individuals.”

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!