Roger Federer Announces Retirement From Tennis

Roger Federer announced his retirement from professional tennis at age 41 after winning 20 Grand Slam titles. The Swiss tennis star has not competed since Wimbledon in July 2021.

“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries,” Federer said Thursday on Twitter. “I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.

“I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career.”

Federer says that the Laver Cup in London next week will be his final ATP event.

To my tennis family and beyond, With Love,

Roger pic.twitter.com/1UISwK1NIN — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 15, 2022

