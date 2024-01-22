Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Drops Out of Presidential Race, Endorses Trump

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended his campaign for president Sunday and endorsed former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination.

The move comes two days before the New Hampshire primary where DeSantis was badly trailing in the polls at under 10%.

DeSantis made the announcement in a video on X.

“Now, following our second-place finish in Iowa, we’ve prayed and deliberated on the way forward,” he said. “If there was anything I could do to produce a favorable outcome, more campaign stops, more interviews, I would do it. But I can’t ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources. We don’t have a clear path to victory. Accordingly, I am today suspending my campaign.”

“It’s clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance,” he said, adding: “He has my endorsement because we can’t go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear, a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents.”

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” – Winston Churchill pic.twitter.com/ECoR8YeiMm — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 21, 2024

DeSantis leaving the raced narrows the field to Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who stand as the last major candidates running for the Republican nomination.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

