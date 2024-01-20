Two Dead in Saturday Morning Barrington Car Crash

Two people are dead after a car crash in Barrington Saturday morning.

Barrington dispatch received a 911 call just after 8:00 a.m. alerting them to a vehicle in the woods with potential injuries near the East Providence line.

Upon arrival at the scene, first responders discovered a severely damaged car that had careened off the roadway and into the dense woods.

The driver, identified as a man in his 30s, and the passenger, a woman in her 20s, were immediately transported to Rhode Island Hospital. Tragically, both individuals were pronounced dead upon arrival.

Preliminary investigations suggest that both victims were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. Speed is believed to have played a significant role in the tragic incident.

Barrington Police accident reconstruction Officers and Detectives are now intensively investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident, aiming to shed light on the events leading up to this heart-wrenching double fatality.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

