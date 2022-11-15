Florida man expected to announce run for president

Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce his third run for president Tuesday night at 9pm from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump has been teasing the announcement lately. “I will very, very probably do it again,” Trump told rally goers in Iowa earlier this month.

Watch the announcement below:

