No joke.

“Leave my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”

Chris Rock just made a GI Jane 2 joke about Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith jumped on stage at THE OSCARS and SLAPPED him in the face! The Japanese feed didn’t censor what was said

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Newport Buzz (@newportbuzz)

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!