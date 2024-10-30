Former Mayor Richard Sardella Endorses Jeanne-Marie Napolitano for Newport City Council At-Large

To the Editor:

I’ve known Jeanne-Marie Napolitano for many years, even before her run for City Council. As a First Ward Councilor, she worked tirelessly to upgrade housing in the North End. After losing her bid for an at-large seat, she continued to collaborate with New Visions, the Housing Authority, and state and federal officials to ensure her initial efforts were not forgotten.

Jeanne-Marie returned to the Council in 2000, serving at-large. She worked with her longtime partners to realize the redevelopment now known as Newport Heights. Jeanne-Marie’s energy and commitment to Newport’s citizens have been unparalleled. As Mayor, she led the transformation of Broadway from a neglected thoroughfare into a vibrant entrance to the city.

Jeanne-Marie Napolitano has also served as a liaison to our Navy community for over 20 years, taking on every task, big or small.

Jeanne-Marie’s record of service in Newport is well-known and she needs your vote on November 5 to continue working for you and your family.

Vote Jeanne-Marie Napolitano!

Richard Sardella

Former Mayor of Newport

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

