Salve Regina Seahawks Eye Bounce-Back Win in Key NEWMAC Showdown Against SUNY Maritime

Credit: Ed Habershaw ’03M

The Salve Regina Seahawks (4-3, 3-1 NEWMAC) are headed to Throggs Neck, New York, for a pivotal conference clash against the SUNY Maritime Privateers (5-2, 3-1 NEWMAC) on Saturday at Reinhart Field, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. Both teams come into this showdown with identical 3-1 conference records, making it a high-stakes matchup in the NEWMAC standings.

The Seahawks saw their three-game winning streak snapped last week at Toppa Field with a 31-7 loss to Springfield College. Salve Regina, under the leadership of head coach Kevin Gilmartin, looks to bounce back after a strong 2023 season that included a postseason berth, the program’s 11th overall and sixth under Gilmartin’s tenure. That postseason run was capped off by a thrilling 37-34 victory in the New England Bowl against Anna Maria College, where quarterback Sam Capodice earned MVP honors.

In the 2023 campaign, Salve Regina’s NEWMAC performance showcased dominant wins in the early season, with a combined score of 107-31 over their first three league games. Despite a road loss to Springfield (31-21) in the middle of conference play, the Seahawks finished the season with an impressive defensive statement, holding their final two opponents scoreless, 87-0.

Gilmartin, now in his 11th season with the program, holds a 74-35 (.679) career record, building Salve Regina into a consistent postseason contender. Gilmartin’s tenure includes three consecutive ECAC Championship appearances from 2014-2016, with wins in 2014 and 2015, and a victory in the inaugural New England Bowl in 2017.

Saturday’s game will be the fifth meeting between Salve Regina and SUNY Maritime. With playoff implications on the line, the Seahawks are hoping to rekindle last season’s late-season momentum and take a critical step toward another postseason berth.

