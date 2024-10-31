Obituary: Susan Dwyer Wallace (1941-2024)

Susan Dwyer Wallace, age 83, of Newport, passed away on October 29, 2024. Born in Newport, she was the daughter of the late Timothy J. Dwyer and Hellen K. (Kelly) Dwyer.

She is survived by her husband, Finton Wallace II, her son, James Finton Wallace of Middletown, and her grandchildren, Amelia and Finton Wallace.

Susan is also survived by her siblings, Lizbeth A. Zorbas (Frederick), Mary Ellen Kirwin, David J. Dwyer (Catherine), Peter F. Dyer (Gale), Charles P. Dwyer (Janjira), and her sisters-in-law, Susan H. Dwyer, Sarah W. Johnson, and Kathleen W. Johnson (Robert), and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, John J. Dwyer and Timothy M. Dwyer, her sister, Patricia D. Ewenson, and her brothers-in-law, Geoffrey W. Ewenson, Joseph P. Kirwin and Eugene S. Johnson.

Susan graduated from St. Catherine’s Academy, received a BA degree from Elms College, attended John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and received a MSW degree from Salve Regina University.

After college she worked as a counselor at The New York Foundling Hospital, then as a Youth Parole Officer in New York. She returned to Rhode Island and was the founder and became the Executive Director of Caritas, Inc., which was comprised of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse rehabilitation programs. Susan and her entire staff greatly affected the lives of female adolescents (Caritas House), male adolescents (Corkery House), and adult women (Eastman House).

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2024 at St. Joseph’s Church, corner of Broadway & Mann Ave, Newport. Visitation will be held at 9:30 AM in church with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Susan’s memory may be made to Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice, 438 E. Main Road #100, Middletown, RI 02842, https://visitingnursehh.org/giving/.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

