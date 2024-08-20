Fowler’s Rocks: A Timeless Waterfront Retreat in Jamestown Hits Market for $12,250,000

340 East Shore Road Road | Jamestown, RI | 6 bedrooms, 4 full & 2 half bathrooms, 6,500 sq ft | offered by Lila Delman Compass for $12,250,000.

Nestled on nearly six acres of pristine coastal landscape, Fowler’s Rocks is an extraordinary shingle-style estate that captures the essence of New England’s architectural heritage. Originally constructed in 1892, this residence boasts the impeccable design and period details attributed to the renowned architect Charles L. Bevins. The property offers a serene and private sanctuary, with manicured grounds, lush gardens, and stately stone walls framing breathtaking views of the East Passage of Narragansett Bay from every room.

The estate’s allure extends to its deep-water dock, complete with a boat lift and two moorings, ensuring seamless access to the bay’s vibrant marine life. A seaside pavilion, equipped with a fireplace, invites endless entertainment, where residents can savor the stunning sunrises and the constant parade of yachts and sailboats.

Spanning 6,500 square feet of understated elegance, the main residence is a masterpiece of craftsmanship. Wood floors run throughout its six bedrooms, four full baths, and two half baths. The home’s inviting spaces include a remodeled kitchen with a butler’s pantry, a private two-bedroom guest wing, and a primary suite that defines luxury living. This suite features a sitting room, fireplace, and an exquisite bath, all opening onto a wraparound balcony that offers panoramic views of the bay.

Outdoors, a stunning pool with a spa, a covered wraparound porch, and rolling lawns dotted with majestic specimen trees provide an idyllic setting for quiet retreats or family gatherings. A koi pond garden adds a touch of tranquility to this already picturesque environment.

Beyond the property’s gates, Fowler’s Rocks is conveniently located with easy access to Newport Harbor, local marinas, golf courses, and the cultural amenities of Providence. The nearby international airport and Amtrak station, both within a 20-minute drive, offer unparalleled convenience for travel.

Fowler’s Rocks is a rare offering—a waterfront estate that combines historical significance, impeccable design, and a location that embodies the best of coastal living. This is an opportunity not to be missed.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

