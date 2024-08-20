Obituary: Thomas Goff (1942-2024)

Thomas Goff, 81, of Middletown, passed away on August 13, 2024. Tom was married to the love of his life, Pamela, for 48 years. They had a blended family of six children: Christin L. Hope, Thomas L. Goff, and Dorian H. McCormack (Merrick) on the Goff side, and Bethany H. Navarro (Juan), David B. Wall (Beth), and Benjamin ‘Jamie’ M. Wall (Jonet), from Pamela’s side. There are eight grandchildren.

Thomas grew up in Bristol in an artistic family of seven. His parents were the late Thomas J. and Lillias (McAuslan) Goff. He is survived by siblings Ron (Mary) of Wakefield, Rob (Laurie) of Bristol, Judith Eckardt (the late Richard), and Lillias Picard (Ray) of Coventry, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Tom moved to Newport in the 1960s where he had many different jobs from managing the Newport Creamery to selling appliances at W. T. Grants and being a graphic designer at the Navy Exchange in Davisville. Tom found his true calling as a sign painter, establishing his business, Signs by Goff, in 1976, and he leaves a legacy of masterful signs throughout the island.

Tom loved sports and music, not necessarily in that order. Any sport involving a ball or bicycle had his full attention. He played volleyball, tennis, and squash in many local leagues. For several years, Ocean drive was his daily bike trek with a group of friends. He also joined friends for an annual bicycle tour of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

He enjoyed acting and singing and was a long-time member of the Newport Players Guild in the 1970s, playing in such productions as ‘A Flea in her Ear,’ ‘Anything Goes,’ and ‘Camelot.’ He was also a member of the Channing Memorial Church choir for over fifty years.

For Tom, a gentle giant, every day was a good day. Even when his health was failing, he found beauty and joy in his daily life. He effortlessly and generously shared his enthusiasm for living with everyone he met. As a devoted family man, he supported his family completely for their life choices and important causes. He was full of laughter and life and will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Channing Memorial Church or The Potter League for Animals. A celebration of life will be held at Channing Memorial Church on Sunday, October 6, 2024, at 1:00pm, reception following.

