Rhode Island Black Heritage Society and Newport Restoration Foundation Celebrate Juneteenth with History, Storytelling, and New Exhibit

In honor of Juneteenth, the Rhode Island Black Heritage Society (RIBHS) and the Newport Restoration Foundation (NRF) are hosting a series of events to commemorate Black freedom and highlight the complex histories of African heritage and Indigenous peoples in Rhode Island.

The celebration kicks off Thursday, June 19 at 1:30 p.m. at Rough Point with Stories and Songs in Celebration of Black Freedom, a performance by Valerie Tutson of the Rhode Island Black Storytellers. Tutson will share powerful narratives and songs celebrating the resilience and cultural traditions of Black communities. Admission is free with tickets available at newportrestoration.org/events.

Later that evening at 5:30 p.m., the Jane Pickens Theater will host a talk by Keith W. Stokes, Rhode Island’s State Historian Laureate. Titled A Matter of Truth Newport: Chronicling 400 Years of Resilience in Newport, Rhode Island (1620–2020), Stokes will explore the state’s deep-rooted history of racial injustice and the enduring strength of its African heritage and Indigenous communities. Tickets are available at janepickens.com.

The celebration continues Friday, June 20 with the opening of A Matter of Truth-Newport, an exhibition at Vernon House (46 Clarke St.), from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Inspired by the book A Matter of Truth, the exhibit uses artifacts and stories from the RIBHS collection to trace 400 years of history—highlighting displacement, enslavement, resilience, and the ongoing fight for equity. Admission is free, with timed tickets available at newportrestoration.org/tickets. The exhibit runs through September 28, 2025, on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Organizers say the programming offers a powerful opportunity for reflection and connection. “To stand in the spaces where people lived, worked, and worshipped is to feel their presence,” RIBHS said in a joint statement with NRF.

“We are so pleased to be partnering with the Rhode Island Black Heritage Society,” added Gina Tangorra, NRF’s Director of Engagement. “This collaboration continues a shared legacy that began decades ago.”

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!