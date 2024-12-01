From Tutus to Turkey Hats: Highlights from the YMCA’s 39th Annual Pie Run

The downpour held off for the YMCA’s 39th Annual Pie Run Thanksgiving morning. Runners and walkers lined up at 8:30 a.m. on Valley Road to complete a 3 mile or 5 miles loop which brought them around Tuckerman Avenue. The runners chugged by Second Beach while the walkers made a left turn to Purgatory Road.

The USATF sanctioned race was founded in 1985 by the Newport Running Club. According to Amy Cicilline Lynch, 2040 people registered this year some from as far away as California. Of course there were a lot of local stars on hand too. Chief Harp Donnelly and his lovely wife Tricia buzzed by us on Aquidneck Ave. Noah Jewell, Linda Sullivan, Alexander Nesbitt, and T.J. Brown were all keeping a good pace running.

Super fan Henry Bowlin was cheering all the runners some wearing turkey hats others donning tutus but he was especially happy to applaud his dad as he raced by.

Food donations were collected for the MLK Community Center. The race, presented by Saccucci Honda, raises funds for the Y’s Community Support Campaign and has virtual options so that everyone can participate no matter where they are.

Coming in first for men was Philip Royer of Newport followed by Keith McAleer of Westerly and Patrick Murphy of Middletown. The top three women’s runners were Hannah Rowe of Newport, Elizabeth Sullivan of Portsmouth, and Brigid Kennedy of East Greenwich.

