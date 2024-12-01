Historic Afternoon: Rhode Island Defeats Central Connecticut in Epic Playoff Battle

In a cold and raucous Meade Stadium, No. 10 Rhode Island snapped a 39-year postseason drought with a gritty 21-17 victory over Central Connecticut State in the opening round of the FCS playoffs Saturday. A record-breaking performance from Malik Grant and a suffocating defensive effort sent the Rams (11-2) to the second round, earning a date with No. 7 Mercer.

The Rams dominated early, taking a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Quarterback Hunter Helms connected with Tommy Smith on a 38-yard touchdown strike to open the scoring. Moments later, Emmanuel Gomes intercepted CCSU quarterback Brady Olson and returned it 42 yards for a pick-six.

Central Connecticut State, the NEC champions, clawed back into the game. Olson threw touchdown passes to Isaac Boston in the second and third quarters to tie the game at 14.

In the fourth quarter, Rhode Island regained control. A 23-yard punt return by Shawn Harris Jr. set up the Rams at the CCSU 32-yard line. Six plays later, Smith took a direct snap in the Wildcat formation and powered through the right side for a 6-yard touchdown, which proved to be the game-winner.

Rhode Island’s defense was stifling throughout, holding CCSU to just 271 total yards and forcing three interceptions. Gomes’ pick-six was a game-changer, while lineman Westley Neal Jr. sealed the victory with a late interception after Carson Primrose tipped a pass at the line of scrimmage.

Running back Malik Grant led the offensive charge for the Rams, rushing for 223 yards on 30 carries. His performance set a new single-season rushing record for the program with 1,390 yards and marked his second consecutive 200-yard game.

The win marked Rhode Island’s 11th of the season, a program record. The Rams now turn their attention to No. 7 Mercer for a second-round matchup on Dec. 7. With a balanced team effort and momentum on their side, Rhode Island looks poised for a deep playoff run.

